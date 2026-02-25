Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 15,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tri City National Bank, operates as a community bank holding company serving the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Headquartered in Upland, California, the company provides personalized financial solutions to individuals and local businesses across San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The company’s core offerings include a range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—along with commercial banking services.

