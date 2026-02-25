Sidoti Has Positive Estimate for Pitney Bowes Q3 Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $10.62 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 12.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

