Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:HE opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 195.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,005,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 209,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

