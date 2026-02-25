Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $1.2043 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,190. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marex Group plc lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

