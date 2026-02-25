Rackspace Technology (RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $672.56 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $94,797.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,568,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,650.80. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 234,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $382,533.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,193,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,777.45. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 385,156 shares of company stock valued at $537,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 119,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace’s core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.