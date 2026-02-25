Rackspace Technology (RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $672.56 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
RXT stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology
In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $94,797.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,568,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,650.80. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 234,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $382,533.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,193,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,777.45. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 385,156 shares of company stock valued at $537,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.51.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace’s core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.
Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.
