SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

SOLV Energy Price Performance

Shares of MWH opened at $30.81 on Friday. SOLV Energy has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

