Northland Securities Forecasts DEFT FY2026 Earnings

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DEFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DEFT opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 4.36. DeFi Technologies has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,891,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $246,000.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc is a Vancouver-based company focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset investments. Through strategic equity stakes and token allocations, the company aims to provide investors with exposure to leading DeFi protocols, applications, and infrastructure projects. Its core activities include sourcing, evaluating and acquiring positions in blockchain-based platforms that facilitate decentralized lending, trading, yield farming and liquidity provision.

In addition to its investment portfolio, DeFi Technologies works to develop and distribute tokenized products that bridge traditional capital markets with emerging DeFi ecosystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.