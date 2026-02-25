What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:TVK FY2026 Earnings?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for TerraVest Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$154.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$100.31 and a 1 year high of C$176.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.57.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.