Scotiabank Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cameco

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$172.38.

Cameco Stock Up 2.0%

CCO opened at C$165.91 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$49.75 and a 12 month high of C$182.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

