Scotiabank Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cameco

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.
CCO opened at C$165.91 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$49.75 and a 12 month high of C$182.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.
