WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBTN. Evercore reduced their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group cut WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $11.15 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 649.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

