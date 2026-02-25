What is Sidoti’s Estimate for TrueBlue Q1 Earnings?

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TrueBlue in a research report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Sidoti analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TrueBlue from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 289,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,336.68. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,614,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 837,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,012,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 492,984 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in TrueBlue by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 442,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in TrueBlue by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 442,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc is a Tacoma, Washington–based workforce solutions provider specializing in temporary staffing, permanent placement and managed service solutions. Operating through its subsidiaries and brands, TrueBlue connects clients across manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and public sector markets with skilled professionals for both short-term and long-term engagements. The company’s offerings encompass on-demand blue-collar labor, specialized industrial staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contingent workforce management.

TrueBlue’s primary service lines include PeopleReady, which supplies general labor for construction, hospitality and event services; PeopleManagement, which focuses on technical and industrial professionals; PeopleScout, a global RPO business offering end-to-end talent acquisition and consulting; and Staff Management | SMX, which delivers seasonal staffing for large-scale events, amusement parks and federal workforce contracts.

