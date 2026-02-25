What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ALGT Q1 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $103.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $98,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,100,000. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $34,350,512. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $12,747,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 156,186 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $6,124,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 84,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low?cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price?sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point?to?point network that avoids the traditional hub?and?spoke model, providing non?stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

Featured Stories

