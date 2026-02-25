Zacks Research Weighs in on CVE:VQS FY2025 Earnings

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Price Performance

VQS opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.59.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Transcription segment provides recording and transcription services. The company's software captures digital content from audio/video source, and provides online collaboration, mobility, data analytics, and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition, and case management or patient record systems.

