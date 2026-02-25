Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 169,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 213,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan. The company also holds interest in the Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday, Umfreville, Carson Lake, Russell South, Tabbernor Block, and other projects. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

