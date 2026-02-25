Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €48.40 and last traded at €48.40. Approximately 415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.00.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

