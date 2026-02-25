Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

About Vaccinex

(Get Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vaccinex harnesses its proprietary human antibody platform to modulate the semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) pathway, a mechanism implicated in tumor immune evasion and neuroinflammatory processes. Its lead asset, pepinemab (VX15/2503), is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block SEMA4D, thereby promoting immune cell infiltration in tumors and supporting neural repair in degenerative disorders.

In oncology, Vaccinex has advanced pepinemab through Phase 2 trials in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, exploring its potential to enhance the efficacy of established checkpoint inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.