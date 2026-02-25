iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.
