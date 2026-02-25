Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $65,956,884.50 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,048,212. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ketron Financial bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

