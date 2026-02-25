Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Jason O’byrne Sells 2,089 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason O’byrne sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $15,563.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,655.05. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 38,240,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,088.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 256,037 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,544 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 331,701 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Astellas strategic collaboration: Vir announced a global co?development/co?commercialization collaboration with Astellas for prostate cancer candidate VIR?5500 that includes $335M upfront/near?term payments, up to $1.37B in additional milestones, a 50/50 U.S. profit/loss split, Astellas leading U.S. commercialization and ex?U.S. rights, plus tiered double?digit ex?U.S. royalties — a major de?risking and validation event for the program. Read More.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

