Head-To-Head Review: Nextdoor (NXDR) vs. Its Rivals

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nextdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $257.65 million -$54.20 million -11.96 Nextdoor Competitors $250.54 million -$80.63 million -9.90

Profitability

Nextdoor has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -63.65% -919.53% -68.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nextdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 100 204 222 14 2.28

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 126.11%. Given Nextdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

