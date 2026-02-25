Reviewing EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 1 0 0 0 1.00 EACO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and EACO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Ucommune International and EACO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $23.92 million 0.04 -$9.49 million N/A N/A EACO $427.93 million 0.89 $32.29 million $7.08 11.05

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A EACO 7.80% 22.97% 15.82%

Summary

EACO beats Ucommune International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

