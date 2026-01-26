Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys 57,879 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BellRing Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

