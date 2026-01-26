REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 201.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $120.46 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

