CocaCola Company (The) $KO is Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 4.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:KO opened at $72.93 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $313.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

