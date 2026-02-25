Ategrity Specialty (ASIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ategrity Specialty (NYSE: ASIC):

2/24/2026 – Ategrity Specialty had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Ategrity Specialty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/20/2026 – Ategrity Specialty had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Ategrity Specialty had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Ategrity Specialty is now covered by Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Ategrity Specialty had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

We are a profitable and growing specialty insurance company dedicated to providing excess and surplus (“E&S”) products to small to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. We have built a proprietary underwriting platform that combines sophisticated data analytics with automated and streamlined processes to efficiently serve our clients and deliver long-term value to our stockholders. The SMB market is characterized by large volumes of small-sized policies, and we believe our competitive edge lies in our ability to offer consistent, high-speed, and low-touch interactions that our distribution partners value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ategrity Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ategrity Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.