Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.69 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

