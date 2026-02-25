RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 47,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.