GGM Financials LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

GGM Financials LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,979 shares during the quarter. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2607 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.