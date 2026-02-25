RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 72,699 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,699 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $216,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $125.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

