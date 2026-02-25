RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,127 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after buying an additional 756,057 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 196,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

