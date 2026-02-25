Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.3110, with a volume of 2803080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

