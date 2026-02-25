LaserBond Limited (LBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.60.

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits. It also provides laser cladding, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, remanufacturing, and vacuum heat treatment services, as well as thermal spraying, hard facing, and polymer coating services.

