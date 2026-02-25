LaserBond Limited (LBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
LaserBond Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.60.
About LaserBond
