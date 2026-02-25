NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -434.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom reached a reported $5 billion strategic partnership with Brookfield and posted solid results, a combination that underpins improved growth visibility and likely helped buying interest. Read More.

Bloom reached a reported $5 billion strategic partnership with Brookfield and posted solid results, a combination that underpins improved growth visibility and likely helped buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management and multiple outlets highlight accelerating demand from data centers and AI customers, with growing backlogs and capacity expansion plans — a clear revenue growth catalyst if execution holds. Read More.

Management and multiple outlets highlight accelerating demand from data centers and AI customers, with growing backlogs and capacity expansion plans — a clear revenue growth catalyst if execution holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and momentum-focused coverage flags a bullish breakout tied to the AI/data-center narrative, which can attract momentum traders and ETF flows into alternative energy names. Read More.

Technical and momentum-focused coverage flags a bullish breakout tied to the AI/data-center narrative, which can attract momentum traders and ETF flows into alternative energy names. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and retail notes are debating whether the recent strong YTD performance makes BE a buy today; pieces review valuation, returns and whether upside is already priced in — useful for timing and risk assessment but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Analysts and retail notes are debating whether the recent strong YTD performance makes BE a buy today; pieces review valuation, returns and whether upside is already priced in — useful for timing and risk assessment but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some long-form analysis argues the stock is “pricey” after an outsized rally and warns that electrification wins may already be baked into the share price — raising the risk of a pullback if execution or margin improvement disappoints. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,294 shares of company stock worth $1,520,974. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.