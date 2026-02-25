OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVES. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,639,000 after purchasing an additional 511,891 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 278,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 246,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

