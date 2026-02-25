AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.44 and traded as low as $110.23. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 1,032 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.03.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter.
AMCON Distributing, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a wholesale distributor of tobacco, vaping products and convenience store items. The company’s core portfolio includes cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-liquids, snacks, beverages and general merchandise. Through its network of regional warehouses and dedicated delivery fleet, AMCON serves convenience stores, independent retailers, gas stations and small grocery outlets, offering daily restocking and inventory management solutions tailored to each customer’s needs.
Covering multiple states across the Southeastern and South Central United States, AMCON maintains distribution points in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and portions of Florida and Texas.
