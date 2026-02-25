ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.84 and traded as low as GBX 7.52. ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 7.60, with a volume of 4,730,876 shares.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 5.7%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.84. The stock has a market cap of £39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
