Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares traded.
Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.
About Peritus High Yield ETF
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peritus High Yield ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.