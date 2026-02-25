24,050 Shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,867 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,055,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,707,000 after buying an additional 1,226,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,464,000 after buying an additional 1,081,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $652,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,831.92. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,094.34. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.72%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

