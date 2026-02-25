OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,297 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $494.02 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.