Royal Unibrew A/S (ROYUF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $607.2720 million for the quarter.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of ROYUF opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROYUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a report on Friday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Royal Unibrew A/S in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Unibrew A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

(Get Free Report)

Royal Unibrew A/S is a Denmark-based brewing and beverage group with its origins in the 1989 merger of regional breweries. Over the decades the company has built a diversified product portfolio encompassing beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, cider and water. Key beer brands include Royal, Faxe and Ceres, while its soft drink range features Faxe Kondi alongside a variety of flavored waters and energy drinks.

In beer, Royal Unibrew produces both traditional lagers and specialty craft-style brews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.