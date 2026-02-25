Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.040-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $284.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

