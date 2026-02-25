Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.620 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $975.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.64 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.