Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Cytokinetics’ conference call:

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

MYQORZO received FDA approval for symptomatic obstructive HCM in the U.S., approvals in China, and European Commission approval after a CHMP positive opinion, marking Cytokinetics’ transition to a global commercial-stage company.

received FDA approval for symptomatic obstructive HCM in the U.S., approvals in China, and European Commission approval after a CHMP positive opinion, marking Cytokinetics’ transition to a global commercial-stage company. U.S. launch activity is underway with the REMS portal and patient support program live, first prescriptions dispensed, over 700 REMS?certified HCPs and strong early engagement; the company targets >50% CMI new?patient preference share by end?2026.

U.S. launch activity is underway with the REMS portal and patient support program live, first prescriptions dispensed, over 700 REMS?certified HCPs and strong early engagement; the company targets >50% CMI new?patient preference share by end?2026. Key clinical milestones ahead: top?line results for ACACIA?HCM (non?obstructive HCM) expected in Q2 2026 and a submitted sNDA for MAPLE?HCM with FDA review targeted for Q4 2026 — both could expand the label but outcomes remain uncertain.

Key clinical milestones ahead: top?line results for ACACIA?HCM (non?obstructive HCM) expected in Q2 2026 and a submitted sNDA for MAPLE?HCM with FDA review targeted for Q4 2026 — both could expand the label but outcomes remain uncertain. Financials show ~$1.22B in year?end cash but widening 2025 net losses and a 2026 GAAP R&D+SG&A expense guide of $830–$870M with no product?sales guidance, implying significant near?term spend and execution risk.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.7%

Cytokinetics stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.54. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $928,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,749.20. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,846.16. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,385 shares of company stock worth $9,817,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Key Stories Impacting Cytokinetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory approvals and commercial launch — MYQORZO® received approval for adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM in the U.S., China and Europe, and the U.S. launch is underway with first prescriptions already dispensed, supporting potential near?term revenue growth. GlobeNewswire Release

Regulatory approvals and commercial launch — MYQORZO® received approval for adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM in the U.S., China and Europe, and the U.S. launch is underway with first prescriptions already dispensed, supporting potential near?term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming clinical catalyst — the company expects to report topline results from the ACACIA?HCM study in Q2 2026, a binary event that could materially affect valuation depending on outcomes. GlobeNewswire Release

Upcoming clinical catalyst — the company expects to report topline results from the ACACIA?HCM study in Q2 2026, a binary event that could materially affect valuation depending on outcomes. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and guidance — management provided 2026 guidance and reported roughly $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of year?end 2025, reducing near?term financing risk. GlobeNewswire Release

Strong balance sheet and guidance — management provided 2026 guidance and reported roughly $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of year?end 2025, reducing near?term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism — at least one outlet raised CYTK’s price target (to $101), signaling bullish analyst views that likely supported buying interest. Price Target Note

Analyst optimism — at least one outlet raised CYTK’s price target (to $101), signaling bullish analyst views that likely supported buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly transcript and business update available — management discussed results and the commercial plan on the Q4 2025 call; investors can review the full transcript and press release for details on launch execution and guidance. Earnings Transcript

Quarterly transcript and business update available — management discussed results and the commercial plan on the Q4 2025 call; investors can review the full transcript and press release for details on launch execution and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue growth — Q4 revenue rose ~4.9% year?over?year and beat consensus revenue expectations, offering some validation of early commercial traction and R&D monetization. Zacks Report

Revenue growth — Q4 revenue rose ~4.9% year?over?year and beat consensus revenue expectations, offering some validation of early commercial traction and R&D monetization. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and widening loss — GAAP EPS was a ($1.50) loss versus the ($1.48) consensus and a larger loss than a year ago, underscoring ongoing profitability pressure as the company scales commercialization. Zacks Report

EPS miss and widening loss — GAAP EPS was a ($1.50) loss versus the ($1.48) consensus and a larger loss than a year ago, underscoring ongoing profitability pressure as the company scales commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views mixed — some coverage notes divergent analyst opinions on commercial ramp and valuation, which can add volatility until clearer revenue trends or clinical readouts emerge. Globe and Mail Coverage

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.