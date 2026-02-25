Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJW opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

