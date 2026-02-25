Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: DMO) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The fund pursues these goals by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of mortgage?related securities.

The fund’s core investments include agency and non?agency residential mortgage?backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and asset?backed securities (ABS) secured by pools of auto loans, credit card receivables, home equity loans and other consumer debt obligations.

