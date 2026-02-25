SandRidge Energy (SD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SD stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $627.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 123.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 98,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SD. Wall Street Zen upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

