Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Director Patrick Ryan, Jr. Acquires 365 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Ryan, Jr. acquired 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,114.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 256,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,108.19. The trade was a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 55.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

