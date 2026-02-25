Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Insider Alex Borrelli Acquires 550,000 Shares

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Alex Borrelli purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000.

Shares of KEN opened at GBX 2.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.19. Kendrick Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.49.

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

