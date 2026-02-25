Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Insider Alex Borrelli Acquires 550,000 Shares

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) insider Alex Borrelli purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000.
Kendrick Resources Price Performance
Shares of KEN opened at GBX 2.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.19. Kendrick Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.49.
About Kendrick Resources
