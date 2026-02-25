PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2021 per share and revenue of $72,099.1981 billion for the quarter.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk is a leading Indonesian diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, agribusiness, infrastructure, logistics, information technology, and property. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company established itself early as the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Indonesia, a relationship that remains a cornerstone of its automotive business. Over the decades, Astra has expanded its product and service offerings through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with global firms, solidifying its position in several key sectors of the Indonesian economy.

The company’s automotive segment encompasses the distribution and retail of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and component manufacturing.

