Capital Power (CPXWF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Capital Power to post earnings of $0.5020 per share and revenue of $994.3970 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Capital Power to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power is an independent power producer that develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation facilities in North America. The company’s diversified fleet includes natural gas, coal, wind and solar facilities, with a total generating capacity of approximately 6,500 megawatts. Capital Power’s portfolio serves baseload and peaking requirements as well as renewable energy mandates, providing reliable electricity to utilities, municipalities and large industrial customers under long-term power purchase agreements.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Capital Power operates in key markets across Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.